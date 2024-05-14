Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,488,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,540,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,011,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,372,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the period.

GEM stock opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $965.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

