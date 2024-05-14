Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,476 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 21,400.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $131.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.75.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.05.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

