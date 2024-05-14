Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. UBS Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $220.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $221.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

