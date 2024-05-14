Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,218,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $267,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 419.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,430,000 after acquiring an additional 779,038 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 931,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,416,000 after purchasing an additional 33,547 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 861,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 728,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,133,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE opened at $232.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $254.00.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 54.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

