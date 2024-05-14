Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $128.79 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entegris

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.