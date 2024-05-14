EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is Moran Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,645 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,739 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up approximately 1.3% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $35,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 639.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,789,433 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $216,432,000 after purchasing an additional 82,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,461. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.33.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

