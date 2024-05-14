EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,431,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 639.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 49,840 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,789,433 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $216,432,000 after purchasing an additional 82,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $129.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.33. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

