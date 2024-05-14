Eq LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Eq LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,853 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,972.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,435,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,771,000 after buying an additional 3,379,211 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,414,000 after buying an additional 2,352,314 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,223,000 after buying an additional 2,337,389 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,152,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,800,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average of $92.91. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $103.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.3077 dividend. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

