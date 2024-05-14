Eq LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Eq LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,895,000 after acquiring an additional 287,025 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IVW traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,425. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.59 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.13.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

