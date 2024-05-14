Eq LLC Acquires Shares of 25,094 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Eq LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.4% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV remained flat at $82.91 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,277 shares. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

