Eq LLC Invests $19.76 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eq LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 41,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,760,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 14.6% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 60,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,721,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $523.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,624. The company’s fifty day moving average is $515.53 and its 200 day moving average is $487.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.