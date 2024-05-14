Eq LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Eq LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.76. 355,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,479. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $45.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.32.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

