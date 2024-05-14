Eq LLC Makes New Investment in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Eq LLC bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 309,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $23.09. 766,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,410. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

