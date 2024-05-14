Eq LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Eq LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 1.3% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.46. 840,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.70. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $93.95 and a 1 year high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

