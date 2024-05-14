Eq LLC Purchases Shares of 4,178 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Eq LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.8% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,904,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,529,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,478,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,893 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,013,000 after acquiring an additional 102,850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $286.30. 648,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

