Eq LLC Takes $5.84 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Eq LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 4.3% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,493,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,613,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,123,000 after purchasing an additional 273,920 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,688,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,264,000. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 411,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period.

EFG traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $102.87. The company had a trading volume of 221,281 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

