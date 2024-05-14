Eq LLC Takes $8.71 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Eq LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 6.4% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 151,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,985,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.84. 869,361 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.11 and its 200-day moving average is $152.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

