Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) versus Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Head to Head Contrast

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) and Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Repay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Repay and Eqonex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 7 6 0 2.46 Eqonex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Repay currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.94%.

This table compares Repay and Eqonex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay -29.49% 7.74% 4.33% Eqonex N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Repay and Eqonex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $296.63 million 3.54 -$110.49 million ($0.98) -10.51 Eqonex $5.30 million N/A -$75.00 million N/A N/A

Eqonex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Repay.

Summary

Repay beats Eqonex on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, e-cash, and digital wallet services; virtual credit card processing, enhanced ACH processing, instant funding, clearing and settlement, and communication solutions; and proprietary payment channels that include Web-based, virtual terminal, online client portal, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale services. It serves customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Eqonex

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It operates through three divisions: Custody, Asset Management, and Brokerage. The company provides Digivault, a custody solution; Bletchley Park, a digital asset investment solution for institutional and professional investors; and EQONEX Investment products that issues securitized products. It also operates an over-the-counter brokerage, and borrowing and lending services, as well as structured products. The company was formerly known as Diginex Limited and changed its name to Eqonex Limited in October 2021. Eqonex Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

