Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$8.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQX. CIBC raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.80 to C$9.25 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.11.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

About Equinox Gold

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

