Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PCSA opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12.
Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Processa Pharmaceuticals
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 6.25% of Processa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.
