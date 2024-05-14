Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of ESP stock traded down $2.13 on Monday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 38,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,510. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.18.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

In other news, insider Peggy A. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $152,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

