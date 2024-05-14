Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $113,000 Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 2,582.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Q2 by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.40. 23,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,201. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,040 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $46,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,130 shares in the company, valued at $767,595.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $33,588.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,512,488.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $46,602.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,595.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,935 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,175. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

