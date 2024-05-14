Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $433,000 Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Perion Network by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Perion Network by 17.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Perion Network by 65.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 69.5% in the third quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 117,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PERI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Perion Network Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 29,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,513. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $599.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37.

About Perion Network

(Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.