Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $59,000 Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,601.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $218,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 26.9 %

NASDAQ PACB traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. 8,610,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,007,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 8.36. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $667.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.99.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PACB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.