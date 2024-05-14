Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $67,000 Stock Position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Dana by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 66,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 32,163 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,602,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 176,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Stock Up 2.3 %

DAN traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.88. 52,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,052. Dana Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.91, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

