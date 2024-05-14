Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Upwork during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.22. 92,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,738. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27.

Insider Activity

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,831,978.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,831,978.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,374 shares of company stock worth $889,478. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Upwork

Upwork Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.