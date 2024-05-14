Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,903 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 22.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Pro Tech

In other news, Director James Buchan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,995.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Buchan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,995.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colleen J. Mcdonald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $123,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,931.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $215,365. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,083. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of -0.67. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

