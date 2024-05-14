Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.36% of Culp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Culp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Culp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CULP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,786. Culp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Culp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $60.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

