Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $110.76. 46,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,394. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.65. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

