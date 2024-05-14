Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,096 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $97.63. 18,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,826. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $97.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.88.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

