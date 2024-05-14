Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 1,436.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Camtek by 431.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Camtek by 3,062.2% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAMT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Camtek in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Camtek Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Camtek stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.20. 20,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,703. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $95.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.96.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

Camtek Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.