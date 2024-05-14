Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 14,101 Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,101 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.42% of MediWound worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MediWound stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,193. MediWound Ltd. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $19.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDWD shares. StockNews.com raised MediWound to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

