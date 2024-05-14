Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 191 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,103,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,987,000 after buying an additional 161,818 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:AYI traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $261.81. 8,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,919. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $272.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.01 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,782. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maya Leibman purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $49,782. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AYI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.25.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

