Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 268 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in DexCom by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in DexCom by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after buying an additional 66,348 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 5,791.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,574,000 after buying an additional 456,097 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,004 shares of company stock valued at $25,610,270 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $125.92. The stock had a trading volume of 225,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,449. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.