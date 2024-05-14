Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 61,252 Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,252 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.45% of LightPath Technologies worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 83,649 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ LPTH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. 4,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,176. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

LPTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

