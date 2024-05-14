Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes $102,000 Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WEX by 896.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in WEX by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $253,860.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,848.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $72,071.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,350.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $253,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,848.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,157 shares of company stock worth $7,090,562 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Up 0.1 %

WEX stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $206.38. 12,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $244.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

See Also

