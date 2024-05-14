Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,976,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,188,000 after purchasing an additional 389,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,220,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,134,000 after buying an additional 57,538 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,845,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,183,000 after acquiring an additional 592,735 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,592,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,265,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,331,000 after acquiring an additional 203,348 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 30,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,054. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACIW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.