Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $261.00 at UBS Group

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $250.00 to $261.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.33.

NYSE:ESS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.92. The stock had a trading volume of 53,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,954. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $263.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.09 and a 200 day moving average of $234.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 29.3% in the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 38.4% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

