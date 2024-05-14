Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 2,298 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNA. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MNA traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 141,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,525. The company has a market cap of $268.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.15. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $32.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

