Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.1% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,065,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,872. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.