Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 46 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,387,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,754 shares of company stock worth $3,714,312. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.49. The company had a trading volume of 976,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,961. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $335.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The stock has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

