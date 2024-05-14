Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,952 shares. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.