Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $469,000 Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,157 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $47.72. 77,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.98.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.