Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $744,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $254.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

