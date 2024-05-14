Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $834,000 Stock Holdings in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 1.53% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BDCZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.4599 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.44.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Profile

The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

