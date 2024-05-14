Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 1,560 Shares of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Infracap REIT Preferred ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PFFR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.22. 7,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,052. Infracap REIT Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Company Profile

The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx REIT Preferred Stock index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US-listed preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs). PFFR was launched on Feb 7, 2017 and is managed by InfraCap.

