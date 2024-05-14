Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 1,780 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,271,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,118,000. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,428. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.