Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 203 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 208,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 43,699 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VB stock traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $225.16. The company had a trading volume of 380,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,746. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

