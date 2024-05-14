Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 2,260 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OWL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1,570.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE:OWL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,541,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,537. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

