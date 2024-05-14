Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 5,958 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,930,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYEM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,531. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

